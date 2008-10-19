Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A little night musing

  1. Today, 06:08 PM #1
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,729

    Thumbs up A little night musing

    The night lighting in MSFS is nothing less than incredible. A small sample... -- Bob

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Taxi-Lights.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 114.4 KB  ID: 221386


    i7-7700 3.6GHz / GTX1660 6GB / 32GB RAM / 2-24" BENQ displays / WIN10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:46 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,864

    Default

    When ya gonna turn on the lights, Bob? They are?? OMG! Very nice.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. A Little Bit Of This - Little Bit Of That
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 10-19-2008, 08:17 PM
  2. A Little UPS and A Little Cloud to Cloud
    By old_city in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-03-2007, 03:32 AM
  3. Classic little airplane, classic little airport.
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:44 AM
  4. Little bit of FS9, little more of Lomac
    By falcon16 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:31 AM
  5. A little this and a little that, mostly that.
    By 123rog in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 12-26-2003, 11:38 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules