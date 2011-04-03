I wonder if I have something wrong in my settings.
My computer is Win10 Pro i7-6700k 4GH, 32GB, Nvidia 1070 8GB 1920x1080 monitor.
My graphics look very bad compared to FSX. I can't read the cockpit displays.
I turned off photogrammetry and all data.
Here is a screen capture.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/2kjfncjgc2...phics.jpg?dl=0

Shouldn't I have better graphics on Ultra?

Happy Trails