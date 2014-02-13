When I fired up MSFS 2020 for the first time, it recognized my Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog stick and throttle. Unlike with some other controllers, MSFS pre-assigned functions to the controllers. I prepared the following documentation.
  1. The default stick layout (tmWhDefault.pdf) for reference, and
  2. A blank function layout (thWhBlank.pdf) for rolling your own.

Click the links to download. Hope some of you might find these useful.