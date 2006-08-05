Thread: The 747-8 is broken

From what I can see pretty much everybody has had a problem with this plane. The only plane I haven't had an issue with is the A320neo - once I relearned how to click the autopilot buttons!
The video below is what I experienced with a test flight from Heathrow to Singapore in the 747-8. It's a good visual representation of how the aircraft is flying and how broken it is. It might be because I'm an awful pilot, but I'm flying this like I'd fly the PMDG 747 so I can't see a major issue my end. Please tell me what I am doing wrong tho
https://youtu.be/QVvzo3USwBc
^if the link above this link doesn't work.
