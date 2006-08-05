Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: The 747-8 is broken

  1. Today, 04:00 PM #1
    greaney123
    greaney123 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Posts
    3

    Default The 747-8 is broken

    From what I can see pretty much everybody has had a problem with this plane. The only plane I haven't had an issue with is the A320neo - once I relearned how to click the autopilot buttons!

    The video below is what I experienced with a test flight from Heathrow to Singapore in the 747-8. It's a good visual representation of how the aircraft is flying and how broken it is. It might be because I'm an awful pilot, but I'm flying this like I'd fly the PMDG 747 so I can't see a major issue my end. Please tell me what I am doing wrong tho



    https://youtu.be/QVvzo3USwBc

    ^if the link above this link doesn't work.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:14 PM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,631
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    Works perfectly

    Autothrottle requires SEVERAL things for it to work properly, among them the position of the trottle levers, bank angle, yaw damper, current speed and plane config...many factors can make it become erratic or disconnect.

    You really need to take lessons, its not something to write in a post.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUGEY-ZZu-g&t=857s

    You can take lessons with this kid, he makes great flights.
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Broken Skyhawk on a trailer (photos)....................................................................
    By DreamFleet1 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 05-08-2006, 01:58 AM
  2. Broken?
    By jcmissionary in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-11-2003, 11:08 AM
  3. flightsim.com Login is broken(?)
    By AviationFreak in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 04-22-2002, 04:11 AM
  4. Broken turn coordinator?
    By dstone in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-25-2002, 09:08 AM
  5. Multi-Monitor..no FS2002 Broken
    By progrmr in forum FS2002
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-19-2002, 03:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules