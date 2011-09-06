Thread: Return of the Green King Air (An ongoing saga)

As many of you know, Jan Von Peerhoven was kind enough to loan me his green King Air some time back. It's been great to fly all over North America and a few other places in. But lately I seem to have fallen out of his favor. He recently even mistakenly accusing me of stealing it!!
So, hard as it is, I'm bringing the King Air home to him.
This leg, by far the most risky, is from BGBW in Greenland to through BIKF in Iceland to Shannon in Ireland.
Needless to say we had to add portable fuel tanks in the cabin plus piping and fittings to transfer fuel to the tanks. Otherwise the leg from Keflavik to Shannon would have ended with making a typical Jan landing. (in the water!!)
I've chosen a dozen shots to show how it went. See below. Then soon I'll continue the ferry trip to return Jan's borrowed plane.
Michael
