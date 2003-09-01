Hi,

I experience a graphic issue with MFS2020 ; didn(t notice it at the beginning) and don't know how to solve it.
As you can see on the attached picture, there is is some places, reflects or shadows with lot of animated dot in some part of the cockpit ; depends of the sun direction.
I notice the same thing on some part of clouds sometimes, it seem like bad definition or resolutions ....
I tried to downgrade my Nvidia driver and some others graphics MFS2020 settings but can't eliminate it.
I run MFS2020 on a Nvidia RTX 2020 and a Samsung C49rg90 ultra-wide screen.
Any ideas of this graphic issue ?

I have no problem with my simracing simulation : Assetto Corsa Competizione.

Thanks for help.




