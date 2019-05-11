Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: I have poor graphics; low to ultra almost no difference

  Today, 03:05 PM
    Citab
    Citab
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default I have poor graphics; low to ultra almost no difference

    I expected better graphics and wonder if I have something set incorrectly.
    I expected to get at least the quality I had with FSX but his is no fun at all.
    My computer is i7-6700k, 32GB, 1TB SSD, Nvidia 1070 8GB Win10 Pro
    I have one 1920x1080 monitor.
    I have turned off photogrammetry and all data off.
    I tried low, med, high, and ultra.
    I updated to latest Nvidia drivers.
    The Win10 Pro is a fresh install with only FS2020 installed.
    I don't get any errors.
    FPS looks like 60; vert sync locked

    A screen shot:
    https://www.dropbox.com/s/2kjfncjgc2...phics.jpg?dl=0

    Appreciate any advice or comments.

    Happy Trails
  Today, 05:16 PM
    Kurtvw's Avatar
    Kurtvw
    Kurtvw
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    California, USA
    Posts
    1,461

    Default

    I think the problem is that you have data turned off, so it can't get the textures from bing, turn that back on and see what happens.
