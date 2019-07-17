I'd like some feedback to see whether or not you'd think my computer would be easily compatible with FS2020 or not. I'm on the brink of purchasing the simulator, just getting a feel by research right now. Some people obviously have pros & cons with the simulator, so I'm not sure if I should wait it out for a bit or what.

Acer Aspire TC-885
Windows 10 Home x64 bit
Intel Core i5-8400 @2.80GHz
12GB RAM
NVIDIA GeForce GT1030

Also, I've seen a lot of really cool scenery features with Flight Simulator 2020, like road traffic, airport service vehicles, etc... do all versions of the simulator have these features or just certain ones?

Thanks,
Jordan