I am a beginner through and through and am struggling with it, sure I have learnt a bit but charts and navigation in general are hard to follow and get a grip of youtube vids for the most part very good but they assume you know stuff like heading and setting up the aircraft some can be really hard to follow of course its up to me which I watch, but I don't want to be watching vids all the time.
I think I will give it another week or so and if I don't get anywhere I may well ditch it and call it a bad investment.