It is somewhat funny and at the same time annoying to have such magnificent world views in a flight sim and at the same time the worst camera system one could devise and flight dynamics that, shall we say, is like flying on rubber bands -not on rails- as many fellow FSX pilots typified over the years. Since I fly mostly VFR, enjoying pretty airplanes from the outside tha, added to the pretty scenery, could make for an enjoyable experience that is unfortunately ruined by the perception that your airplane -GA or airliner- does not fly quite right, the trim takes forever with no chance of adjusting it, rudder feels like a slew command -more displacement than yaw-, and a landing dynamic that is usually stiff -not my fault-. Sorry to say that FSX or P3D dynamics still feel more "natural". It must be the combination of those camera views and half baked flight dynamics, as viewed from the outside. Let's hope MS get those right eventually. And nope, I am not getting rid of my FSX and P3D, thank you.