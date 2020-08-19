FS2020- I can fly ok using the keyboard with medium and some high, graphic settings. The frames per second are around 40-50 while taking off and just flying around.
I plugged in my older Saitek Cyborg EVO joystick to the front 2.0 USB port. I can configure the joystick and the controls work ok (Throttle, brakes, rudder as configured). However, when the planes takes off, I see the FPS drop dramatically to 3-10 fps , there is signficant loss of control and hence crash. I unplug the joystick and the FPS are back to 40-50.
I have tweeked the graphic cards settings, Windows settings, and set the FS Graphics settings to low and still no improvements.
My PC has a new NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 super graphics card. 16G Ram, and an I-5 processor all within specs to run FS2020
Anyone with ideas why the stick is killing my FPS? and what to do to fix it. I don't mind buying a good budget joystick (suggestions on which one are welcomed). However many are not available due to a high demand for them right now.. <hummm>- wonder why?