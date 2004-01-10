Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Will upgrading graphics card help

  1. Today, 11:48 AM #1
    johnyyz
    johnyyz is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Toronto, ON Canada
    Posts
    211

    Default Will upgrading graphics card help

    My system Intel Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A motherboard/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/ Monitor Samsung 32inch 1440p

    So without having to put money down on a new system......

    I was told a RTX2080 would be too much for my system (might as well get a new system)
    Is this true ?????

    will a gtx1650ti do much more????? say increase FPS by at least 10 fps ?????
    Running MSFS at about 80% of Ultra (high settings)
    Task Manager says GPU is at 99% CPU 55% RAM 65%

    thanks
    Last edited by johnyyz; Today at 12:01 PM.
    Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A mobo/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/32 inch monitor 1440p
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:11 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    306

    Default

    Your RAM speed might be a hold up. You’ve got 32gb which is good, but it’s only 1600mhz. I don’t know if the pc can take 3200mhz? Might be worth looking into

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:16 PM #3
    johnyyz
    johnyyz is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Toronto, ON Canada
    Posts
    211

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Your RAM speed might be a hold up. You’ve got 32gb which is good, but it’s only 1600mhz. I don’t know if the pc can take 3200mhz? Might be worth looking into

    Regards
    Steve
    Asus says it is overclockable to 3000mhz, I tried asking but no one is willing to take the chance says it is too risky and will probably blow the system. I don't know how to overclock stuff.
    Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A mobo/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/32 inch monitor 1440p
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:27 PM #4
    FlightDreamer's Avatar
    FlightDreamer
    FlightDreamer is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    15

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by johnyyz View Post
    Asus says it is overclockable to 3000mhz, I tried asking but no one is willing to take the chance says it is too risky and will probably blow the system. I don't know how to overclock stuff.
    Download CPU-Z and verify your RAM speed. 1600Mhz DDR = 3200Mhz
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Will Upgrading My Graphics Card Increase Performance?
    By asimmd in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-26-2006, 03:17 PM
  2. IS IT WORTH UPGRADING MY GRAPHICS CARD ?
    By teesside in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-26-2006, 03:54 PM
  3. Upgrading Graphics Card
    By ptchang in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 04-20-2006, 04:12 PM
  4. Will upgrading my graphics card reduce stutters?
    By newflyer in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 10-01-2004, 11:02 PM
  5. Upgrading my processor/graphics card??
    By Brownpilot in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 04-08-2004, 08:12 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules