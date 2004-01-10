Thread: Will upgrading graphics card help

Will upgrading graphics card help
My system Intel Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A motherboard/32GB(4X8GB)RAM 1600mhz/EVGA GTX1070/Win10/ Monitor Samsung 32inch 1440p
So without having to put money down on a new system......
I was told a RTX2080 would be too much for my system (might as well get a new system)
Is this true ?????
will a gtx1650ti do much more????? say increase FPS by at least 10 fps ?????
Running MSFS at about 80% of Ultra (high settings)
Task Manager says GPU is at 99% CPU 55% RAM 65%
thanks
