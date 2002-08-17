Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: USB Download

  1. Today, 08:19 AM #1
    Legoman52's Avatar
    Legoman52
    Legoman52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    14

    Default USB Download

    Has anybody tried to download to a flash and install on home PC. My internet is capped and real slow. I guess us folk in the boonies are screwed till the US DVD's are available.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:36 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    303

    Default

    I don’t think you can download onto a drive of any sort so to install later.
    It downloads & installs a small part onto your Windows installation drive & the rest of it (about 90gb) is then downloaded and installed to the location of your choice.
    There’s no “download now, but install later” option


    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:43 AM #3
    Legoman52's Avatar
    Legoman52
    Legoman52 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Posts
    14

    Default

    Thanks Steve, didn't think so. I am pretty sure sometime in the future, MS will offer the offline version. DVD for the US. Why pass up on making more money.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:50 AM #4
    ftldave's Avatar
    ftldave
    ftldave is online now Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    Bloomington, Indiana, USA
    Posts
    599

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Legoman52 View Post
    Thanks Steve, didn't think so. I am pretty sure sometime in the future, MS will offer the offline version. DVD for the US. Why pass up on making more money.
    Because making and distributing DVDs is a business expense, and the company makes less money, less profit compared to online download-based software. New business computers no longer have CD\DVD drives except as an option. Like floppy drives and Zip drives that also were once popular, optical drives are fading away too. I saw a survey report from a freshman college class last week - over half the students said they had no access to a DVD-drive enabled device, and couldn't use disc-based media. I bet most of them have newer model ultra-thin laptops.
    Last edited by ftldave; Today at 08:55 AM. Reason: add txt
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:12 AM #5
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    303

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ftldave View Post
    New business computers no longer have CD\DVD drives except as an option. Like floppy drives and Zip drives that also were once popular, optical drives are fading away too. I saw a survey report from a freshman college class last week - over half the students said they had no access to a DVD-drive enabled device, and couldn't use disc-based media.
    You’re quite right, but it’s not just business pc’s
    I bought my (gaming) pc three years ago and it doesn’t have a CD/DVD drive. I have since bought an external one which plugs in to (two) usb sockets.

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Need a little help with C/H Flight Sim Yoke USB & Foot Pedals USB Setup?
    By rhodges in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-27-2002, 09:48 AM
  2. USB CH-yoke and CH USB pedals
    By laermans in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-17-2002, 02:11 AM
  3. Help with CH - USB flight sim yoke and standard CH pedals ( non-USB )
    By Furgie in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-21-2002, 11:08 PM
  4. CH sim yoke USB/ USB Pedals
    By AAdude7041 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-15-2002, 03:57 AM
  5. HELP!!! CH Pro Yoke USB & Rudder Pedals USB
    By twinprice in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-03-2002, 05:58 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules