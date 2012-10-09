Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Will this PC yield reasonable performance?

    bkmetz2x205
    Will this PC yield reasonable performance?

    Any opinions on this pc? Will it run 2020 reasonably well on high graphic settings?

    https://www.bestbuy.com/site/ibuypow...?skuId=6400462

    Thanks,

    -B
    wout123
    wout123:

    depends what you find reasonable.
    it wont run 4k well, but normal hd at medium /high at 30 fps is doable.
    dont expect wonders with it, gpu is lowish.
    bkmetz2x205
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by wout123 View Post
    depends what you find reasonable.
    it wont run 4k well, but normal hd at medium /high at 30 fps is doable.
    dont expect wonders with it, gpu is lowish.
    Thank you for your response.

    I am no where near running 4k. I can't remember my current resolution. I am aiming for high settings with a yield of 30 fps in cities.

    -B
    DominicS
    DominicS:

    Quote Originally Posted by bkmetz2x205 View Post
    Thank you for your response.

    I am no where near running 4k. I can't remember my current resolution. I am aiming for high settings with a yield of 30 fps in cities.

    -B
    Almost the same system...and find that on "high" around areas such as London, I get between 35 and 40FPS. Outside of densely populated areas, I easily get in the 50s.

    Some screenshots:

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...-Randoms/page2

    Regards

    Dominic
