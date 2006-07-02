Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Anyone Else Done A Flip Flop?

    Elvensmith
    Anyone Else Done A Flip Flop?

    No not an extreme manoeuvre but rage refunded then changed their mind and repurchased?

    Well I've just did! Having refunded a couple of days ago I gave in and have put it back on. I would rather have what it does offer and be able to offer constructive feedback, than be on the outside looking in.

    Not only that the £60 would have been burning a hole in my Steam wallet, I'd have ended up spending it on other games I probably wouldn't have enjoyed. Then in 2 or 3 months time explain to my missus why I wanted another £60 to buy FS again!

    Luckily I didn't delete the core game files so looks like reinstall is a doddle.
    Vern.
    

    Welcome back
