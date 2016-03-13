Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: What means "PITOT HT OFF" caution on SR22 garmin?

    volpo
    Default What means "PITOT HT OFF" caution on SR22 garmin?

    What means "PITOT HT OFF" caution on SR22 garmin?
    lnuss
    The pitot tube (pronounced pee-toe) is a small tube mounted on the outside of the aircraft which takes in ram air as the aircraft flies, and uses that pressure to feed the airspeed indicator. If that tube ices up there will be an improper airspeed indication (probably zero) so most aircraft have a heating device called pitot heat. So that "caution" is letting you know that pitot heat is off.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    volpo
    thank you
