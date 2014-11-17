Seeing posts from people running MSFS on machines with close to same specs as mine. Some complaining about their fps getting down to around 20. MSFS seems to run okay on my laptop and thinking my machine is not a gaming type, I'm running graphics at medium setting with fps set at 30 But my fps figures are on the wrong side of 20. I'm seeing down to 4 and highest 15. (using Win+G game bar)
Are the specs of my machine up to the the task? I thought they would have been. Or Am I missing something that needs doing in setting up?

Specifications:
Dell Laptop connected to Samsung 28" UE590E UHD monitor
XPS 15 - 7590; Intel Core 9th Generation i7-9750H Processor (6 Core, Up to 4.50GHz, 12MB Cache, 45W);
16GB (2x8GB) 2666MHz DDR4 NonECC;
512GB PCIe M.2 NVMe Class 40 Solid State Drive