...I'm still very impressed and pleased with it, but I have a new problem..
Although I'd pre-ordered the boxed Premium Deluxe version from Amazon UK, they didn't have any on the release date and didn't expect supplies for up to a month.
...so I jumped on the xBox gamepass solution so that I could at least get some familiarity while I was waiting.
That installed very well, and I've been enjoying the experience of using it.
Then, a couple of days ago, I found a Sim dealer in the Netherlands that had stock of the PDL, so I cancelled Amazon and ordered from them. Much better service, it arrived yesterday, only two days after ordering, and was only £3 more than Amazon, with free delivery.
Now the bad news... I had wondered whether the original install of the gamepass version would confuse things, and it looks as though it has.
Even though I initially uninstalled it, and cancelled my gamepass subscription, when I installed the boxed PDL version via the ten DVDs and then the online upload, it still has just the standard 20 aircraft.
I'd read about the people using Steam having a similar problem, but this is the MS version. The funny thing is that when I launch it and go to marketplace, it shows that not only do I "own" the PDL content bundle, but that it is also "Installed"....
The other funny thing is that although it's the boxed version, it starts without ever asking for disk one to be inserted....
I'm wondering if the version I have is some sort of second boxed release (the dealer said it had only just arrived and it was their second batch), which has an online activation code, thereby locking it to my hardware, rather than needing the key disk ?
Bookmarks