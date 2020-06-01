Is there a config file somewhere with a value that controls the maximum distance from a waypoint that ATC requires you to fly within for ATC to be satisfied that you passed the waypoint?

It seems like the distance is currently +/- 2 micrometers from the waypoint lat/long (only a slight exaggeration).

If you have waypoints that are close together, like in a STAR/SID, sometimes the A320 can't turn fast enough to perfectly touch the waypoint. Then, ATC tries to make you do a 180 to try to hit the waypoint again, which is cruel and unusual punishment. I don't know what the real-world tolerance is, but a distance of 1-2 miles seems like it would make things go smoother.