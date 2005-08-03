Hello new member here.

So i have flight simulator on game pass

and my father has the full version on steam.

I am ripping my hair out on multiplayer. Occasionally he can see me, but i almost never can see him. and usually i will dissapear of his screen shortly after takeoff. And yes i have on group only, and he is in my group.

Is this punishment for not purchasing the game?

Thanks for any help thanks. We actually sit right next to each other and are hardwired to the internet.