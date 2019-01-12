Except for the pitch and roll calibrations, all other buttons are being recognized, including throttle quadrant.

Only these 2 axes are not being recognized.

I turned on the Data for the 2 axes on X-plane so that I can see what is being output when I fly the plane. Nada. No data is coming through. So I can't use the yoke.

When I googled around for this issue, I noticed that others also have had this issue. But they were all old posts like 3 years old. And nobody had managed to resolve the issue.

To double check, I downloaded the Flight Configuration software from Logitech's website. I loaded the X-plane config. Again here as well, all buttons I can configure except the 3 axes.
I'm using Mode 1 on the Flight Yoke.

I'm currently using a joystick but want to really transition to the Yoke.

Any help would be much much appreciated. The yoke has been sitting unused forever. High time I found a solution.

I'm on Windows 10, Xplane 11

Note : I tried it on a different PC with the same results.