Thread: Cessna 172 default

  Today, 03:55 PM
    Paul5287
    Cessna 172 default

    Is anyone having issues getting to cruise altitude. I sent mine on my autopilot to 8500. I engage autopilot and nav mode and I click flight level change to climb at 70-80 knots and when I get around 4500 it starts to level off. Am I doing something wrong
  Today, 04:32 PM
    Stevemill
    

    The autopilot doesn’t work like you think. If you don’t do the right things in the right order things get confused. Check out a tuber called Bevo Devo. He has a couple of great guides. Helped me figure out what I was doing wrong.
  Today, 04:46 PM
    davidc2
    

    Bevo Devo does have some good You Tube videos.

    I also found this one, which helped explain a few points not covered in others

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nu3Fc1zeqjU&t=549s
    
