Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Setting new destination

  1. Today, 02:59 PM #1
    Stevemill
    Stevemill is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    19

    Default Setting new destination

    Sorry, I know this is a dumb question but I cannot figure it out.

    Say with the Garmin 3000 I activate the Set Direct Course option, it highlights the data field and it wants me to enter the airport code - how do I do that? I’ve twiddled, poked, punched and turned everything I can think of. Thanks.

    EDITED TO ADD - finally stumbled upon the solution.
    Last edited by Stevemill; Today at 03:21 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. What setting to allow me to change HSI/VOR card setting without having to use mouse?
    By Synapse14 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-25-2013, 11:26 PM
  2. Cloud9's PISA : a new european destination
    By david roch in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-18-2005, 08:25 AM
  3. trim setting table and take off power setting
    By dnieuwenhuis2 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-31-2003, 08:18 AM
  4. In the new GPS where is the "Time remaining to final destination"?
    By doncarlos in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-08-2003, 07:55 PM
  5. Setting the weather for destination airport???
    By ferradas in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-07-2002, 04:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules