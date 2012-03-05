Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cloud too bright even with bloom switched off.

  1. Today, 02:03 PM #1
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    995

    Default Cloud too bright even with bloom switched off.

    When my pilots head is pointing slightly down the clouds get washed out and over bright. They look great when my view doesn't include instruments. I read another post on the subject which suggested turning bloom off, however this hasn't helped much.

    Anyone else having the same experience?

    I have yet to check that i have the latest graphics driver but this is a brand new machine with a 2080ti.

    Cheers
    Stinger


    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:46 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    297

    Default

    I don’t know if the new graphics drivers would fix it. Can’t say I’ve had any problems though. I haven’t noticed the clouds being too bright anyway.

    The latest “msfs ready” drivers are 452.06 (only released a few days ago)

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Autopilot 'sticks' even when switched off
    By jparnold in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 05-03-2012, 06:06 PM
  2. framerate smoother when sound switched off?
    By casi1 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 01-13-2003, 05:54 AM
  3. Every been bored, so just switched your engine off in mid flight?
    By scotland_rules in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-07-2002, 05:45 PM
  4. Can the battery be switched off when the engine is running?
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 05-18-2002, 02:03 PM
  5. How do you start new flights with everything switched off?
    By CarlosTheTackle in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-18-2002, 05:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules