Thread: Location of MSFS Files on PC

Location of MSFS Files on PC

    jvburden
    Location of MSFS Files on PC

    I have purchased the MSFS Deluxe edition on download directly from Microsoft. A Shortcut has been placed on my Desktop. From the shortcut I am able to start the game and use all the functions from it's menu. I have tried to import liveries, but I cannot find the 'Community File' where I am supposed to copy the liveries too. I cannot find any references to MSFS files on my computer. I do not have an 'APP' in my user area either.

    Can someone please give me directions?

    Thank you for your time.
    g7rta
    When I installed it, I created a folder called MSFS on a separate drive.
    My community folder is simply within that.
    I simply unzipped the livery file & put everything in the community folder.


    However, I take it you installed it using the default settings? If so, this might help..

    Windows Store install:
    C:\Users\[Your User Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\ Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\


    Steam install:
    C:\Users\[Your User Name]\AppData\Local\Packages\
    Microsoft.FlightDashboard_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\

    Note: On Windows 10, the AppData folder is hidden by default. If you don't see it in Windows Explorer, go to View, and look for the checkbox that says Hidden Items, and click it.

    Hope this helps (I had to google it for the info)

    Regards
    Steve
