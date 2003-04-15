Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Sorry, but I need to ask this question again...

  1. Today, 12:06 PM #1
    sirius867
    sirius867 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2011
    Posts
    4

    Default Sorry, but I need to ask this question again...

    I posted last week to say that I cannot even start the download process and have worked tirelessly on the problem ever since BUT - still no go!

    Whether or not I purchase from the MS Store or try the XBOX Game Pass, after asking which drive to install to, the app says 'Preparing' then fails within 5 seconds. Sometimes giving the wonderfully informative error code - 0x00000001.

    Am I really the only person on this web site that this has happened to??

    I'd even be over the moon if it went into a download that lasted 24 hours! At least I would be moving forwards!!

    Please someone, help me out.

    Thanks,
    Tony
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:27 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,055

    Default

    You aren't the only person who has had installation issues, so you're not alone. However, you may need to wait until the first patch for the sim comes out next week that is focused on download and installation problems.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:28 PM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    295

    Default

    Hi, sorry to hear you haven’t been able to install.

    Firstly have you checked which version of Windows 10 you’re running?
    It needs to be the latest release... ref 2004
    If you’ve got an older one (eg: 1909) and Windows Update isn’t updating, then google “Windows 10 update assistant” & download it from the Microsoft page.
    (I had to do this last night after reinstalling everything)

    Second thing.. is everything else up to date? (Graphics card drivers etc)
    and of course.. what are your specs? Presumably you’ve got a good enough system?


    or wait until this week’s update as Loki has just said

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Don't know where else to ask so I'll ask here...
    By KCD in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 10-27-2016, 11:49 AM
  2. Long shot but but I thought I'll ask...
    By mabe5454 in forum FSX
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 12-28-2013, 06:33 PM
  3. Sorry to ask but im concerned...
    By EGT in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-15-2003, 06:04 AM
  4. Sorry to ask this again...
    By TheCrazedLog in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-03-2003, 04:38 PM
  5. sorry to ask this, but...
    By dahawg123 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-14-2003, 10:06 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules