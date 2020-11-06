Hello all - MSFS 2020 has brought me back after many years away from the flight sim world. First impressions have been mostly positive and fortunately, I haven't had any serious issues with installation and performance.
I know there are several options for sale of various qualities but I wanted to make my own GA (Cessna type) Push-Pull throttle. I will be using a real-world throttle from Aircraft Spruce priced at around 90 us dollars a linear potentiometer and a Leo Bodnar BU0836A 12-Bit Joystick Controller board. I have very little experience making peripherals but would like to get started and I thought this would be the most useful item for me.
2 questions
Has anyone used this board with MSFS 2020 yet and if so any issues.
I am looking at a BOURNS 10K Ohm Slide Potentiometer, 100mm Travel Linear Taper, Carbon Film POT- does this sound like a good choice? I am guessing but maybe completely wrong that when calibrated the longer travel of the potentiometer will allow a closer approximation of the real world travel distance of the throttle.
Of course, any advice or insight would be most welcome.
I do realize that places like Desktop Aviator have parts or completed push-pull throttles but again, I wanted to learn and build myself with real-world components.
I am using Windows 10 Home - AMD CPU and Nvidia 1070 graphics - Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick, Saitek Cessna Rudder Pedals
Thanks - Roy
