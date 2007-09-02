Hi all. I have the stuttering issue that many people are reporting.
I have:
I5 6600K (native 3.5 ghz, OC'd to 4.2 now), GTX-1070 (8g vram), MEMORY: 32GB (8GBx4) DDR4/2800MHz, Windows 10-64 and MSFS both on 1 TB M.2 drive.

I get excellent frame rates (55-60 most of the time) flying around my hometown aairport and vicinity (KCMI). Flight is mostly smooth looking forward through the windscreen, but I get stutters when I bank into turns.

I've made sure I have latest Nvidia driver, but honestly the previous driver works better. My chipset driver is up-to-date. I tried letting Geforce experience optimize my settings (it set everything very low) but stuttering remains.

I have tried manually cacheing my area that I'm testing in. That seemed to get rid of longer pauses that I assume were downloading scenery info, but stuttering is still there.

I tried turning on tripe-buffering and Vsync in the Nvidia control panel. No noticeable change.

I wonder about my RAM speed. I've heard one or two people post about poor RAM speed being a bottleneck. Could that be something to try? (buying 32GB of the fastest I can find?)

Thoughts? Thanks!