I will definitely not be buying 2020 unless I can be sure that I will be able to make scenery and update stock airports. Which raises two interesting questions:

(1) Is there already in existence a programme like SceneryGenX (used for FS9) that is designed for 2020 scenery making?

(2) Is there already in existence a programme like FS Design Studio (used for FS9) that works for making 2020 scenery objects such as hangars?

Given that there is already scenery for 2020 that can be purchased and some that is free, this suggests that programmes must already exist but raises a third question:

(3) SceneryGenX was free and FS Design Studio was not expensive, but will 2020 programmes be affordable for the individual to make free scenery?

I would like some input on this, if possible.