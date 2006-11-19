I learned the a320 on x-plane - ultimate a320 which is a very realistic version that requires some studying to learn, particularly the autopilot and FMS....but is worth the effort once you figure this out. The MSFS20 default a320 is a watered down version of reality but still has the basic principles - however the FMS time code and mileage dont update in real time for any of the waypoints or destination airport - not sure if I’m missing something or if this is a bug? I have been building flight plans using the main menu which auto populates the FMS - cool feature! (Has all the SIDS, STARS, etc)