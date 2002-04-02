I was surprised that FS2020 was released without at least one amphibious aircraft in the base package. I haven't checked the more expensive packages, is there one there? Or, does anyone know of a company working on one as a paid or free mod? Or, does FS2020 not currently support landing/taking off in water?

I really enjoyed flying the amphibious aircrafts in FSX and it's really nice for learning how to land (and it's just fun in general.)