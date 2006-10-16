I was getting between 30 to 38 FPS. I downloaded Wise Game Booster at https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-game-booster.html and now I am getting 40 to 50 FPS with almost no stutters. I have the sim in Ultra and Render Scaling= 90. Give it a try it might help your FPS some.

My rig: AMD Phenom II, 3.40 GHz, 20GB Ram, Nvidia 1080 GTX,

PS: Run the Booster before starting the Sim.