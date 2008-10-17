Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Left Aileron axis disappeared!

  1. Today, 05:10 PM #1
    sky44's Avatar
    sky44
    sky44 is online now First Class Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Panama
    Posts
    108
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default Left Aileron axis disappeared!

    This thing is so full of bugs. I loaded the game after many times, but now I can't get my lefy aileron axis assigned!!!
    Any ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:28 PM #2
    sky44's Avatar
    sky44
    sky44 is online now First Class Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2006
    Location
    Panama
    Posts
    108
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    Ok, got it fixed...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Aileron and Rudder Trim on Axis
    By silvergh0st in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-21-2015, 03:36 PM
  2. Left left left
    By poiderh in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-31-2013, 11:12 PM
  3. Aileron animation - axis problems (FSDS3 - FSX)
    By pyro7980 in forum Aircraft Design
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-17-2008, 02:24 PM
  4. Aileron roll
    By SCHMITKA in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-13-2003, 08:40 AM
  5. LEFT, Y LEFT?
    By primitive in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 08-19-2002, 08:29 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules