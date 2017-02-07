Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Previously saved addon aircraft folders empty

  1. Today, 11:47 AM #1
    ac103010
    ac103010 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    564

    Default Previously saved addon aircraft folders empty

    I know that's a bit obscure but in order to re-install FSX some 5 years after deleting my previous hard drive I saved all my addon aircraft. Each aircraft had the correct sub folders inside (panel, sound, texture, etc). I've now installed FSX again on a new hard driveand then transferred all the addon aircaft to the simobject folder. Again, all the sub folders are there but when I checked inside each sub folder they're all empty ????

    Where have they gone????
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:53 AM #2
    ac103010
    ac103010 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    564

    Default

    Just checked everything. ALL folders are empty, scenery, for example.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:53 AM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,862

    Default

    First question is....where did you "save" these addon aircraft to? Thumbdrive, or the likes? When you did the save, did you recheck each aircraft and sub-folder for content before storing the device somewhere safe?

    Was your sim FSX-SE and did you copy from the correct SimObjects folder?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:55 AM #4
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,862

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ac103010 View Post
    Just checked everything. ALL folders are empty, scenery, for example.
    All folders of the newly installed Sim are empty?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:57 AM #5
    longbreak754
    longbreak754 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Pontefract, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,365

    Default

    Are the files missing from both sets - i.e. the backed up set and the newly installed FSX set?
    Regards

    Brian
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. created flight when saved is not saved under saved flights
    By SSP76 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-02-2017, 01:48 PM
  2. Do empty texture folders within a scenery folder cause memory leaks?
    By b3burner in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 02-24-2014, 12:32 PM
  3. So I was cleaning out empty folders
    By Tyrion101 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-31-2012, 08:45 AM
  4. Heads up on previously downloaded add-on aircraft in SP2
    By jring2 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-16-2007, 05:41 PM
  5. Sub Folders in Gauges Folders
    By AC103010 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 22
    Last Post: 06-08-2003, 06:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules