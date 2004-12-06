Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: OK, I installed it! -- Now, Some Preliminary Questions

  Today, 10:39 AM #1
    Mac6737
    Cool OK, I installed it! -- Now, Some Preliminary Questions

    In an earlier thread, I asked if my specs "could run this puppy" (received as a birthday present contrary to my preferences!). Two grizzled veterans said I could, and so I DLed and installed it. I must say, the graphics are astonishing. OTOH, there is indeed a steep learning curve, made steeper (unnecessarily, IMO) by the fact that most of the key strokes I've been using in FSX and P3D for at least the past 25 years are inoperative. (Why, oh why, can "P" not PAUSE the damn thing?)

    The pdf "manual" touted elsewhere on this forum I find close to useless -- lots of pretty pictures, lots of needless info for new users (e.g., a history of MS flight simulation). Far more useful are some of the YouTube submissions, like this series:

    https://www.youtube.com/results?sear...or+2020+manual

    But after 2 days (and even a few successful landings), I have these preliminary Qs:

    1. There seems to be no way to display your FPS on the screen, and the YouTube guy says you should DL "MSI Afterburner." (I have done so, but have NO idea how or where to install it.) Is there really no way to display FPS in the program?

    2. How, if at all, can I program the POV hat on the joystick to look around? (I have found out how to use right-click mouse for this, but who wants to do that all the time?)

    3. The YouTube guy says you PAUSE with the "Pause/Break key." Yep, it's there, alright, next to "Scroll Lock." But it doesn't work, at least not for me. Any ideas on simply freezing my screen, short of ESC and exiting the scenario? And yes, I've tried to map the P key. That didn't work either. (Unlike the joystick controls, there seems to be no "Validate" button for the keyboard assignments.)

    That's all for now. I suspect I and others will be back here a lot. But the graphics may make it all worthwhile.

    Thanks all,

    Mac6737
  Today, 10:56 AM #2
    Stevemill
    Default

    Use the freeversion of FRAPS for fps. Despite what the download page says it works fine on W10. AS FAR AS i can tell ACTIVE PAUSE is of limited utility online as the plane might stop in the air but its attitude and state continues. I would just stabilise the attitude use the autopilot to hold heading and altitude While you do whatever you beed to do.

    A small youtuber called Bevo Devo or maybe Devo Bevo has done 2 vids that IMHO are the clearest guide to autopilot VFR and ILR.

    Hope that helps.
  Today, 11:02 AM #3
    g7rta
    Default

    The sim will actually display the FPS itself, although it means first enabling developer mode.

    A simpler way is to simply press “Win+G” and select the performance tab

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 11:31 AM #4
    W2DR
    Default

    I agree with the FRAPS recommendation. It is, IMNSHO, absolutely the best way to go. You can get it here: https://fraps.com/ ..........Doug
