Thread: OK, I installed it! -- Now, Some Preliminary Questions

In an earlier thread, I asked if my specs "could run this puppy" (received as a birthday present contrary to my preferences!). Two grizzled veterans said I could, and so I DLed and installed it. I must say, the graphics are astonishing. OTOH, there is indeed a steep learning curve, made steeper (unnecessarily, IMO) by the fact that most of the key strokes I've been using in FSX and P3D for at least the past 25 years are inoperative. (Why, oh why, can "P" not PAUSE the damn thing?)
The pdf "manual" touted elsewhere on this forum I find close to useless -- lots of pretty pictures, lots of needless info for new users (e.g., a history of MS flight simulation). Far more useful are some of the YouTube submissions, like this series:
https://www.youtube.com/results?sear...or+2020+manual
But after 2 days (and even a few successful landings), I have these preliminary Qs:
1. There seems to be no way to display your FPS on the screen, and the YouTube guy says you should DL "MSI Afterburner." (I have done so, but have NO idea how or where to install it.) Is there really no way to display FPS in the program?
2. How, if at all, can I program the POV hat on the joystick to look around? (I have found out how to use right-click mouse for this, but who wants to do that all the time?)
3. The YouTube guy says you PAUSE with the "Pause/Break key." Yep, it's there, alright, next to "Scroll Lock." But it doesn't work, at least not for me. Any ideas on simply freezing my screen, short of ESC and exiting the scenario? And yes, I've tried to map the P key. That didn't work either. (Unlike the joystick controls, there seems to be no "Validate" button for the keyboard assignments.)
That's all for now. I suspect I and others will be back here a lot. But the graphics may make it all worthwhile.
Thanks all,
Mac6737
Bookmarks