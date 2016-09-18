My old desktop has the sim with a great deal of addon scenery and especially aircraft - often with my improvements/rebuilds of cockpits, sounds etc. Also many programs to help make or manage these.
It is from PC Specialist and the spec (which gives very fast frame rates). Easily upgradable. price? - Make me an offer (Tower and cables, disks only (can include an old PS2 mouse & Keyboard if needed) Bought new 08 2011

AMD Phenom 2 X4 955 3.2 Ghz/8mb cache Black Edition

Asus M5A87 Motherboard USB 3

4Gb Kingston HyperX Genesis dual DDR3 RAM 1600mhz

AMD Radeon HD 6770 1Gb

450Gb Velociraptor WD 4500HLHX 6Gb/sec 32Mb cache 10,000rpm

600 watt PS

24x dual layer DVD re-Writer

Internal 52 in 1 card reader+ 1 USB2 port

6 USB2 rear and 2 USB front

XP Home sp3.

It was deliberately bought with XP rather than win 8 or 10 so I could use the sim without problems.

Would have to be hand delivered/collected due to size/weight.