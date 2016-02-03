After flying to Rockford, Illinois from Vegas a few weeks ago, we did a few flights up and down the east coast before it was time to head back to Vegas. I actually did this flight yesterday evening, and it involved an evening departure from Orlando Sanford and skirting along the northern edge of Hurricane Laura before completing the 4.5 hour trip to McCarran International.

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 249.2 KB  ID: 221314

Loading up at the gate in Orlando

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_2.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 196.9 KB  ID: 221315

Taxiing out to runway 9L

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 230.5 KB  ID: 221316

Climbing out of Sanford making a right turn towards the west coast of Florida

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 276.4 KB  ID: 221317

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_5.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 203.4 KB  ID: 221318

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_6.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 232.2 KB  ID: 221319

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 175.5 KB  ID: 221320

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_8.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 132.2 KB  ID: 221321

It's no MSFS, but FSX put on a pretty good show last night!

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_9.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 134.3 KB  ID: 221322

Passing the Hoover Dam on the TYSSN5 arrival into McCarran

Click image for larger version.  Name: SFB_10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 153.8 KB  ID: 221323

Welcome back to Vegas!