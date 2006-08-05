ORBX Broken?
I have been using ORBX for several years, have several programs, including ORBX Central. Never have had an issue until 8/23/20. Clicked on ORBX Centrol as normal. It opened, sent a message it was upgrading. It flashed on my screen and has never come back. I've tried everything I know to get it to open, nothing works. So I tried going to ORBX.com to get some help and that will not open either. My PC is working normally for all other things. Anyone have any ideas? Like I said, never had any issues before. In my program files it shows ORBX Central was updated 8/23/20. Clocking on the icon it flashes but that's it.
Brian W.
I5-8400, EVGA GTX 1070.ti, 16 gigs ram, 500g Samsung SSD, 1.5 T HDD, 1 T HDD, Win 10, 64bit.
Bookmarks