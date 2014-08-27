Thread: August 27th Development Update

Results 1 to 2 of 2

August 27th Development Update

    August 27th Development Update

    Today's update includes more information about the first patch for the sim. See the link below for the release notes.

    PATCH UPDATE COMING WITHIN 7 DAYS

    Patch contains fixes to reduce crash and installation issues, along with other bug fixes and improvements.
    The team would like to thank the community for all your feedback!
    ONCE THE PATCH HAS BEEN RELEASED – To install the patch, simply close Microsoft Flight Simulator and and relaunch.
    https://www.flightsimulator.com/augu...opment-update/
    Slightly off topic, but why does this not show on the MSFS home page? I've been waiting all day for this but it says it was posted 21 hours ago.

    Back on topic, it's a good start. The game is working fine for me so I'm awaiting the bug fixes for aircraft and systems, but I understand just getting it installed is a problem for a fair amount of people so that should obviously be priority number 1.
