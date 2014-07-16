Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: To Be or Not To Be Laura

    Unhappy To Be or Not To Be Laura

    Yesterday I thought I might as well visit Laura. Not so much. I don't think my Active Sky was working quite well.

    Left Houston

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 160.8 KB  ID: 221308

    Piddled around for a while and didn't see anything like a hurricane

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 109.7 KB  ID: 221309

    I thought, OK, just go to "Map" put in the current coordinates for the center from NOAA's website and... nothing

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 107.7 KB  ID: 221310

    So I just took a cruise to KCFW Chennault International to call it a day

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 140.4 KB  ID: 221311

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 173.6 KB  ID: 221312

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 111.6 KB  ID: 221313
    Darn, the right aircraft at the right place and no Laura, what a bummer. Nice pics. of the flight David.
    Larry
    I knew that Laura was no good. She was playin' you like a sap. Dames... -- Bob
