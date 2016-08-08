According to the Garmin G1000 handbook
"The OBS Softkey is used to select manual sequencing of waypoints. Activating OBS mode sets the current active-to waypoint as the primary navigation reference and prevents the system from sequencing to the next waypoint in a flight plan. When OBS mode is cancelled, automatic waypoint sequencing is continued, and the G1000 automatically activates the next waypoint in the flight plan once the aircraft has crossed the present active waypoint."
Is this softkey not implemented in MSFS 2020,or is there some way to enable it?
For reference, this works as described in FSX.
