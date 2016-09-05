Here's a another short video clip to showcase some of the MSFS2020 aircraft and scenery. This is the Cessna Citation Longitude landing at Aspen Colorado's Pitkin County Sardi Field.

This is a challenging and difficult approach with high terrain in all directions. Weather was current real Aspen weather as imported by FS2020. Note the slight turbulence wing rock on the approach.

I know - the frame rates are painfully slow on my 5 year old mid level laptop but hopefully sufficiently smooth enough to give you an idea of the sim look and feel.

This is another sim AI landing with a float and then drop/bounce on the runway - but hey - any one you can walk away from right?......

https://youtu.be/0vjEanHwmcY

Bill