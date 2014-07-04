Thread: Plane doesnt follow autopilot

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Plane doesnt follow autopilot

    mjmiller
    I have had the sim about a week now, everything seemed to be working ok big learning curve. This morning I took off in a cesna jet from Las Vegas to Grand Canyon, set up my autopilot and took off, turned on autopilot but does not follow the autopilot settings for altitude and vertical speed. It will climb wildly up and then wildly down, ignoring VS and altitude settings in the autopilot. Any ideas?
    mgheinlein
    From what I understand when you have the autopilot on and you press ALT it holds the current attitude. I can climb using the vertical speed wheel - decrease vertical speed/increase vertical speed - to set a 500 fpm climb.
    I'm having some problems descending while on autopilot. Once I've pressed the ALT button the autopilot seems to want to hold at that altitude and won't allow me to descend. I end up having the AI co-pilot land the plane.
    Frief
    Please consider watching this:



    It might help you :-)
