Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: upgrade to what video card

  1. Today, 12:22 PM #1
    johnyyz
    johnyyz is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    Toronto, ON Canada
    Posts
    202

    Default upgrade to what video card

    i am running a i7 4790k CPU and gtx 1070 video card looking to upgrade but not so that i get a huge bottleneck in my pc
    Suggestions ?
    Intel Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A motherboard/16GB(2X8GB)RAM/EVGA GTX1070/Win10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:45 PM #2
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    zSCHIZOz is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    41

    Default

    Your CPU isn't bad, just old. Since you are just wanting to upgrade your GPU at this time grab a GTX 1660Ti. The 1660Ti isn't expensive at all and when you feel the need to upgrade your whole Rig you do so without buyer's remorse.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:54 PM #3
    stempski
    stempski is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    milwaukee, wi, us.
    Posts
    42

    Default

    johnzzy... I'm running an i7-4770k and an nVidia RTX 2060 super. I was getting 30-40 fps at medium/low settings, with 16gb of ram. I upped my ram to 32gb and am now getting 50-60 fps on medium/high settings. And it's the slowest/cheapest ram i could find (1600).

    So, ram is very important in getting better visuals, as is the gpu.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Dual video cards vs one video card opinion? Need help for new upgrade
    By ryann in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-23-2010, 03:57 PM
  2. video card help.buyer looking for best video card but with budget.
    By skyprince25 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-08-2006, 08:34 AM
  3. SHOULD I UPGRADE MY VIDEO-CARD??
    By Koning in forum FS2002
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 03-27-2002, 01:47 PM
  4. Upgrade Video Card - No Difference??
    By kevchris in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-19-2002, 10:45 PM
  5. Video Card upgrade worth it?
    By Zach in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 09:25 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules