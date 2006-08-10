Thread: upgrade to what video card

i am running a i7 4790k CPU and gtx 1070 video card looking to upgrade but not so that i get a huge bottleneck in my pc
Suggestions ?
Intel Core i7 4790K CPU OC to 4.6/Asus Z97A motherboard/16GB(2X8GB)RAM/EVGA GTX1070/Win10
Your CPU isn't bad, just old. Since you are just wanting to upgrade your GPU at this time grab a GTX 1660Ti. The 1660Ti isn't expensive at all and when you feel the need to upgrade your whole Rig you do so without buyer's remorse.
johnzzy... I'm running an i7-4770k and an nVidia RTX 2060 super. I was getting 30-40 fps at medium/low settings, with 16gb of ram. I upped my ram to 32gb and am now getting 50-60 fps on medium/high settings. And it's the slowest/cheapest ram i could find (1600).
So, ram is very important in getting better visuals, as is the gpu.
