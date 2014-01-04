Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Upgrade from Gamepass To Retail Premium

    MikeF
    Question Upgrade from Gamepass To Retail Premium

    I installed the Gamepass version to get a feel for the sim. After trying it out, and liking it, I am purchasing the retail Premium version. I have searched but cannot find the answer to this question. Will I need to delete the Gamepass version and re-download the retail version?
    zSCHIZOz
    I'm not certain but I believe you either get a free update through the launcher or you simply already have it installed but its just locked. Again, I'm not sure but that is generally how software works.
    MooseGB
    It will just upgrade your existing Game Pass install.
