Thread: Location of AI aircraft

    ac103010
    Default Location of AI aircraft

    I'm just returning after about 5 years away from this sim and my memory ain't wot it used to be. Can someone refresh my memory; what folders are the following stored in, in FSX:-

    AI Aircraft
    Addon Aircraft
    3rd Party Scenery
    3rd part timetables

    Many thanks.
    mrzippy
    Default

    AI aircraft are normally in the FSX/Simobjects folder

    Addon aircraft.....same as above

    3rd party Scenery...could be in the Addon Scenery folder, then added by using the Scenery Library section. Also could be added to AddonScenery/Scenery folder or some could be added to the Main Scenery folder according to the README file instructions included with your downloaded package.
