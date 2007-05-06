Thread: Confused is there a patch out yet

Results 1 to 4 of 4

  Today, 10:17 AM #1
    Apollo212
    Confused is there a patch out yet

    Im really confused its been mentioned that a patch is due out today thursday 27th icant find any info on it,i am losing my faith in this sim as time goes on i want to like it but all the faff thats going on tells me is it worth it maybe its me that just cant use it well enough yet i am trying lol And i will keep doing so for now.
  Today, 10:23 AM #2
    loki
    loki
    

    Microsoft/Asobo have only said that they would provide info on a patch release date today, not necessarily the patch itself.
  Today, 10:26 AM #3
    g7rta
    g7rta
    

    Many of us also thought there would be a patch out today, but it appears we all got it wrong.
    They actually said... details & the release date of the patch would be released today. It’s supposed to be quite a big patch & I gather we won’t see it until next month.
    However as of yet, these details still haven’t been released.

    I’m guessing the patch will be sometime next month & will probably include VR support, to coincide with the release of the Reverb G2. Just a guess though.


    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 10:29 AM #4
    Apollo212
    

    thanks guys for clearing that up i'm just old lol

    regards
    Andrew
