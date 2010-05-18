Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Beechcraft baron altitude button on the garmin is missing

  1. Today, 09:37 AM #1
    johnvandijk3
    johnvandijk3 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Beechcraft baron altitude button on the garmin is missing

    the alt change button on de glass cockpit garmin is missing?
    does anyone know how i can change altitude in autopilot mode?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:00 AM #2
    w64jif
    w64jif is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Posts
    5

    Default

    Adjustment is missing. Bug submitted to Zendesk.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help modifying Ziggy's Beechcraft Baron 58 TC to use Garmin 1000
    By WingRider49 in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-21-2012, 01:25 AM
  2. CDI/VLOC Button Assignment for Garmin 430
    By c152man in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-18-2010, 01:19 PM
  3. Heading button in the Baron Beechcraft!!!
    By Wakely in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-11-2008, 07:25 AM
  4. Garmin GNS430 & 530: Trouble installing Garmin Trainer
    By DreamFleet1 in forum FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions - DreamFleet General Aviation & 737-400 Products
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-07-2005, 04:14 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules