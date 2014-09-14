Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Where can I learn how to use instruments?

  1. Today, 09:06 AM #1
    a-baum
    a-baum is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    3

    Default Where can I learn how to use instruments?

    Really want to 'graduate' from the 152 and get into other aircraft with instruments but I just have no idea how to use them. I feel that going through the 152 training taught me things about real flying and I want that experience with instruments as well. Navigation specifically, and also radio usage. Where can I find out how to use this stuff?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:11 AM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    985

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by a-baum View Post
    Really want to 'graduate' from the 152 and get into other aircraft with instruments but I just have no idea how to use them. I feel that going through the 152 training taught me things about real flying and I want that experience with instruments as well. Navigation specifically, and also radio usage. Where can I find out how to use this stuff?
    There's a great book for FSX which covers pretty much everything. A lot would be transferable except the key presses would be different. Its called Microsoft Flight Simulator X for pilots, Real world Training. Written by Jeff Van West and Kevin Lane-cummings.

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. You'd think I'd learn to use AISmooth when arriving at busy Logan Airport!
    By mrzippy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 09-14-2014, 05:23 PM
  2. HELP- Learn how to use VOR
    By hfkwong in forum FSX
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 12-28-2010, 09:21 AM
  3. Instruments? We dun need no stinkin instruments! :)
    By Dexmeister in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-25-2004, 04:50 PM
  4. Re: Need big favor...trying to learn how to use object libra
    By arnogerretsen in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-29-2002, 12:47 PM
  5. Need big favor...trying to learn how to use object libraries
    By bob5568 in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-28-2002, 02:30 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules