Hey guys.
Ive got an older Saitek Flight Yoke. The original throttle quadrant failed years ago and I have since been using 2 USB Saiteck throttle quadrants on my rig. Now i'm trying to use them on FS2020.
My problem is that the Reverser Switch [RX] is listed as an input on the default yoke throttle but not found as an input on the USB quadrants. Thus things like Reverse thrust, propeller feather and mixture cut off cant be assigned.
Anyone having the same problem?